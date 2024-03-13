Home

News

Kisan Mahapanchayat: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For March 14 | Check Routes to Avoid

Kisan Mahapanchayat: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For March 14 | Check Routes to Avoid

"People travelling towards ISBT, railway station, or airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time in hand," the advisory read.

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ at the Ramlila ground in Delhi on March 14. More than 50,000 farmers from Punjab are expected to attend the event, according to the Kisan Morcha. The Delhi Police has issued an advisory in view of Kisan Mahapanchayatand asked the commuters about the traffic regulations and diversions of routes. According to the advisory, movement of traffic will be regulated from 6am to 4pm on Thursday.

Kisan Mahapanchayat: These Routes Are Likely To Be Affected

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Asaf Ali Road

Swami Vivekanand Marg

Netaji Subhash Marg

Minto Road

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover

Bhavbhuti Marg

Chaman Lal Marg

Barakhamba Road

Tolstoy Marg

Jai Singh Road

Sansad Marg

Baba Kharak Singh Marg

Ashoka Ro

Circus

DDU Marg

Meanwhile, traffic diversions may be imposed on these routes from 6am – Delhi Gate, Mir Dard Chowk, Ajmeri Gate Chowk, Guru Nanak Chowk, R/Kamla Market, Paharganj Chowk and R/A Jhandewalan, Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak chowk, Barakhamba Road/Tolstoy Road crossing, Janpath road/ Tolstoy Marg crossing, and R/A GPO.

“People travelling towards ISBT, railway station, or airport are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time in hand,” the advisory read.

It added, “Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially Metro services. Further, the general public is advised to keep sufficient time at hand while planning road journeys via the above-mentioned roads and junctions.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have issued the NOC for conducting the Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan and arranged parking space and other basic amenities like water, toilets, and ambulances with the support of the municipal administration of Delhi.

According to the SKM, preparations are in full swing to ensure the massive participation of farmers in the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’. In a release issued by the farm body, the Mahapanchayat will adopt a ‘Sankalp Patra’ or ‘letter of resolution’ to intensify the fight against the “pro-corporate, communal, dictatorial policies of the Modi Government, to fight to save farming, food security, livelihood and the people from corporate loot.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.