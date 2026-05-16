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KKR vs GT Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live?

KKR vs GT Live Streaming Info, IPL 2026: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Live?

Ajinkya Rahane and co have got absolutely nothing to lose in this game and that's why they are expected to put up a fearless performance tonight but Gujarat Titans won't make it any easier for them. Get the full preview and live streaming details right here

Gujarat Titans celebrating after beating the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026. (Photo credit: IANS)

Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans can reach the summit of the points table tonight if they beat bottom-sided Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 60 of the on-going 2026 Indian Premier League season. Gujarat will enter this match with full confidence and on the back of an unbeaten run of 5 matches which began on April 26 against the Chennai Super Kings.

Since then, Gujarat has beaten almost every top rated side, including last year’s finalists – Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings by 4 wickets each. While GT’s victory over RCB was rather one-sided as they chased down a target of 156 within 15.5 overs, the 2022 champions had to work very hard to beat Punjab.

Also Read: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 Predicted Playing XIs: Will Varun Chakaravarthy play tonight?

Chasing a modest total of 164, Gujarat secured all two points in the 5th ball of the 20th over with Jason Holder winning the player of the match honors for his bowling figures of 4/24 and contribution of 5 runs, which proved to be extremely crucial towards the backend of their chase.

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Most recently, GT defeated the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad – both in an one-sided affair by 77 and 82 runs respectively. Just one more win tonight and they will reach another step closer to last 4 stages.

Gujarat can potentially bank on the lapses of their opponents KKR, who had succumbed to a 6-wicket defeat against Rajat Patidar’s reigning champions RCB 3 days ago.

Former Bengaluru captain Virat Kohli, who has a massive history with the 3-time champions, snatched all 2 points with his sensational century (105 off 60) and confirmed KKR’s elimination from the 2026 season.

Also Read: Good news for Dhoni’s CSK and Kohli’s RCB in middle of IPL 2026, BCCI have announced…

So, Ajinkya Rahane and co have got absolutely nothing to lose in this game and that’s why they are expected to put up a fearless performance tonight. They wouldn’t mind taking some inspiration from Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants, who dented Chennai Super Kings’ play-offs aspiration with a fabulous 7-wicket win last night.

Here are all the details about Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 match no 60…

When is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 match no 60 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 60 will take place on Saturday, May 16.

Where is Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 match no 60 going to take place?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 60 will be held at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 match no 60 start?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 match no 60 will start from 7:30pm IST onwards.

Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 match no 60 live?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2026 match no 60 will be broadcasted live on the JioHotstar app/wesbite.

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