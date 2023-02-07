KL Rahul To Open, Shubman Gill At 5? India’s Likely Playing XI For 1st Test Against Australia

There are multiple choices on various positions that the think tank will have to make.

New Delhi: The first Test of the four-match series between India and Australia will take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur and will start on Thursday (February 9). India would like to get the better of the Aussies in the first match and get off to a winning start in the red-ball series, which holds great importance for them as India’s chances of reaching the World Test Championship final depend on the outcome of the next four matches. India needs to win at least three matches to be absolutely sure of reaching the final.

But going into the first Test, the Indian team management is facing a lot of selection headaches as they have a lot of options to choose from. There are multiple choices on various positions that the think tank will have to make. Be it the openers, middle-order batters, or the spin combination, India is yet to finalise the players.

Here’s a look at India’s probable playing XI for the first Test against Australia:

Openers: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is set to play his first Test since March 2023. He will open the innings, and it remains to be seen who among KL Rahul or Shubman Gill will partner him at the top. Rahul is the vice captain of the Indian Test team and has opened in red-ball matches on a regular basis, whereas Gill is in red-hot form as an opener. In the last couple of months, he has scored at least one century as an opener in all three formats of the game.

Middle order: Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are all set to bat at No. 3 and 4, but it remains to be seen who will come in at No. 5 as a replacement player for injured Shreyas Iyer, who is reportedly out of the series opener. The world’s No. 1 T20I batter, Suryakumar Yadav, who is part of the 17-member Test squad, could get a chance to bat at No. 5 because of his vast experience playing in the middle order in domestic cricket. But there are chances that one of KL Rahul or Shubman Gill could also be considered for the No. 5 role.

Wicketkeeper: Since Rishabh Pant is out of the upcoming four-match series, India will have to field a new wicketkeeper-batter. KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeeper-batters selected in the 17-member squad, and it remains to be seen who among these two will make his Test debut in Nagpur.

Spinners: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel are the four spinners selected in the squad, and out of these four, three are expected to play in the first game. In all likelihood, Aswhin and Jadeja will start the match, but it will be interesting to see if Kuldeep gets the nod over Axar or India continues with Axar only, who is a much better batter than Kuldeep.

Pacers: Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat, and Umesh Yadav form the four-man pace attack, and for the series opener, if there are no last-minute injury concerns, Shami and Siraj will play the first game.

India’s likely playing XI for the 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

