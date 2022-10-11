Kochi/Kerala: A horrific case of human sacrifice has come to light in Kerala’s Kochi where two women who had been reported missing have been found dead. Their bodies were hacked into pieces and buried in Elanthoor village near Pathanamthitta, around 120 kilometres from Kochi, said reports.Also Read - Women Travellers, Rejoice! 'She Lodge': Exclusive, Safe And Affordable Accommodation Facilities Launched In Kochi

The deceased women, who had earned their daily bread by selling lottery tickets on streets, were killed in an alleged “human sacrifice” ritual by the accused to settle their financial issues and bring prosperity in life, police said. The victims have been identified as Padmam, 52, a resident of Ponnurunni in Ernakulam, and Rosli, a resident of Kalady near Angamaly.

Human Sacrifice Angle Being Probed

Meanwhile, officials are yet to confirm the 'human sacrifice' and the occult angles as investigation into the case is still underway. Reports claimed that Kochi City Police, Ernakulam Rural Police and Pathanamthitta Police are jointly probing the case.