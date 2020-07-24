West Bengal Lockdown Latest News: There will be no flights operating to and from Kolkata between July 25 and July 29 in view of the total lockdown imposed in West Bengal to contain the surging coronavirus cases, Kolkata Airport officials announced on Friday. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Today: Special Police Force in Kolkata to Ensure Lockdown, Markets Closed, Airport Open

Last evening, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed “unhappiness” over flights being one of the reasons behind the COVID-19outbreak in the capital city, hinting at re-announcing air travel restrictions on lockdown days in the state. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown News: Bi-weekly Shutdown in State From Today, Will Banks Remain Open? Check Details Here

Notably, the West Bengal government had imposed a bi-weekly total lockdown, Thursday (July 23), Saturday (July 25) and Wednesday (July 29) this month, in order to keep in check the rising COVID-19 numbers and conduct thorough sanitisation work on these days. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown Extension News: Total Shutdown on July 23, 25, 29 | Check What’s Allowed, What’s Not

However, expressing dejection over the re-opening of air travel, Banerjee requested the civil aviation ministry to restrict all flights from 25th to 29th of the current month.