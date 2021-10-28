Kolkata: In an attempt to protest against the rising fuel prices, various petrol pumps situated in Kolkata and its adjoining districts on Thursday evening(Oct 28) have protested by not selling petrol and diesel for a duration of 30 minutes and also putting off the lights at the stations. The hike in fuel prices has crossed over Rs 100.Also Read - Tata Punch With More Powerful Turbo-Petrol Engine Coming Soon. Details Inside

As a mark of protest, some cab drivers too joined the protest. They sat on the roads at the Rashbehari crossing situated in south Kolkata and ate rice and salt, as reported by HT. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices at Record High After Latest Hike. Check Fuel Rates

Prasenjit Sen, the Joint Secretary of West Bengal Petroleum Deaker was quoted by the HT as saying, ”The price of diesel crossed the ₹100 mark on Thursday. This is a black day and we have decided to lodge a protest. There will be no sale and the lights at fuel stations will be put off from 7:00 PM to 7:30 PM.” Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged But At Record High. Check City-Wise Fuel Rates

Over, 550 to 600 fuel stations in cities such as Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas have joined the protest on Thursday evening.

Earlier today, the price of diesel in Kolkata reached Rs 100.14 whereas the price of petrol reached Rs 108.79.