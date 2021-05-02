Kolkata: The counting of votes for Kolkata Port Vidha Sabha seats in West Bengal is underway and the final trends are expected to emerge in an hour and so. The seat went to polls in the 7th phase of the West Bengal election on April 26, 2021. Also Read - Nandigram Election Result 2021 LIVE: BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Ahead by Over 4,000 Votes in Early Trends, Mamata Trails

In 2016, Firhad Hakim of Trinamool Congress had won the seat by defeating Congress’ Rakesh Singh with a margin of 26548 votes. This year the seat witnessed tough contest between Firhad Hakim (TMC) and Awad Kishore Gupta (BJP). Several independent candidates were also in the fray from Kolkata Port Vidhan Sabha seat. Also Read - Jhargram Assembly Election Result 2021 LIVE: Counting of Votes Underway

Stay tuned with India.com for all the updates regarding this constituency. Find out the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details here. Also Read - Falta Election Result LIVE: Who Will Win This Time? Counting of Votes Begins

09:52 AM: TMC candidate Firhad Hakim currently ahead of SUCI(C) candidate Sk Jayed Hossain in Kolkata Port.

09:31 AM: Of the total 292 seats, TMC leading on 110 seat, BJP+ leading on 108 seat., LEFT+ leading on 2 seat., OTH leading on 2 seat.

08:46 AM: Counting of votes underway.

07:17 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM.