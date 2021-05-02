Kolkata Port Result: Firhad Hakim of Trinamool Congress has registered victory from Kolkata Port Assembly constituency. He has defeated his nearest rival SUCI(C) candidate Sk Jayed Hossain. The seat went to polls in the 7th phase of the West Bengal election on April 26, 2021. Also Read - Bhabanipur Election Result 2021: TMC's Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay Wins, Defeats BJP’s Rudranil Ghosh

In 2016, Firhad Hakim of Trinamool Congress had won the seat by defeating Congress' Rakesh Singh with a margin of 26548 votes. This year the seat witnessed tough contest between Firhad Hakim (TMC) and Awad Kishore Gupta (BJP). Several independent candidates were also in the fray from Kolkata Port Vidhan Sabha seat.

Here Are The Highlights of Counting.

19:04 PM: Firhad Hakim of Trinamool Congress wins.

09:52 AM: TMC candidate Firhad Hakim currently ahead of SUCI(C) candidate Sk Jayed Hossain in Kolkata Port.

09:31 AM: Of the total 292 seats, TMC leading on 110 seat, BJP+ leading on 108 seat., LEFT+ leading on 2 seat., OTH leading on 2 seat.

08:46 AM: Counting of votes underway.

07:17 AM: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM.