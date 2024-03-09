Home

Kolkata Underwater Metro To Start From March 15; Check Route Details, Ticket Price And Time Table Here

Kolkata Underwater Metro: The much-awaited metro inaugurated by PM Modi will start on March 15; check all details here.

Kolkata Underwater Metro Image (X.com/ @metrorailwaykol)

Kolkata: In a major update, the Kolkata Underwater Metro will open to the public on March 15. The first metro for the public will run from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade at 7:00 AM. Also, the train journeys from Joka-Majherhat and Kavi Subhash to Ruby metro station will also commence on the same day.

Ticekt Prices Of Kolkata Underwater Metro

The ticket price for the much-awaited underwater Kolkata metro varies between Rs 5 and Rs 50. An extension of the Kolkata Metro, the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro brings a unique experience to India’s first-ever underwater transportation tunnel. Spanning over a total of 16.6 kilometers, the stretch includes a significant part under one of our prominent rivers.

Kolkata Underwater Metro: Route Details

The soon-to-be-launched underwater metro line is expected to connect Howrah Maidan to Esplanade, covering a total of 4.8 kilometers. The segment forms part of the much larger East-West Metro initiative that brings together Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V, which is a notable technology hub in West Bengal.

(More details awaited)

