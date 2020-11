New Delhi: A huge fire broke out at a slum in Kolkata’s Topsia as six fire tenders has been rushed to the spot. According to a report, at least 50-60 huts have been gutted in the flame and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on the spot for details. Also Read - IPL 2020, MI vs DC in Dubai: Prediction, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For FINAL

Further details awaited