Kolkata: What can be termed as a major blow to the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Polls, State Transport minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the post. For past few months there had been reports of Adhikari distancing himself from the party. Posters of 'Amra Dadar Anugami' (We are the followers of Dada) have been put up by his supporters at several places, and there's intense speculation that he may leave the TMC for BJP.

Adhikari, a two-time former Lok Sabha member, enjoys a very strong support base. Known to be one of the closest aides of Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari played a very important role in galvanise the anti-land acquisition movement at Nandigram in East Midnapore district during the Left Front's rule.

The two-year-long movement became a key factor in the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M)'s ouster in 2011. The former youth leader of the TMC also oversaw poll preparations in other districts after the TMC came to power.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against the BJP and said that there is no place for outsiders who come to the state during elections and incite violence.

“There is no place for outsiders in Bengal who come only during elections to incite violence,” Mamata said at a press conference in Nabanna at the State Secretariat. Targeting the BJP, Mamata said, “They are giving statements that vaccine will be given but don’t know when. I say this place is not for outsiders. They only come here to do politics during elections.”