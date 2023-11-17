By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Koratla Assembly Election 2023: BJP, INC or TRS, Who Will Don The Victory Hat This Time?
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Arvind Dharmapuri won from Nizamabad Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 70875 votes by defeating Kalvakuntla Kavitha of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.
Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Koratla Assembly constituency is a constituency of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one among 3 constituencies in the Jagtial district. It is part of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.In 2018, this constituency was won by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.In 2018, Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Juvvadi Narsinga Rao of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 31220 votes.
KORATLA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2018)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao
|TRS
|Winner
|84,605
|52.00%
|31,220
|Juvvadi Narsinga Rao
|INC
|Runner Up
|53,385
|33.00%
|Dr. J N Venkat
|BJP
|3rd
|16,046
|10.00%
|Md. Rasheed Khan
|SP
|4th
|3,540
|2.00%
|None Of The Above
|5th
|2,426
|1.00%
Telangana Election Date 2023
- Date of Notification: November 3
- Last Date of Nominations: November 10, 2023
- Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: November 13, 2023
- Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: November 15, 2023
- The counting of votes will be done on December 3, 2023.
