Koratla Assembly Election 2023: BJP, INC or TRS, Who Will Don The Victory Hat This Time?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Arvind Dharmapuri won from Nizamabad Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 70875 votes by defeating Kalvakuntla Kavitha of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Koratla Assembly constituency is a constituency of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one among 3 constituencies in the Jagtial district. It is part of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.In 2018, this constituency was won by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.In 2018, Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Juvvadi Narsinga Rao of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 31220 votes.

KORATLA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2018)

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao TRS Winner 84,605 52.00% 31,220 Juvvadi Narsinga Rao INC Runner Up 53,385 33.00% Dr. J N Venkat BJP 3rd 16,046 10.00% Md. Rasheed Khan SP 4th 3,540 2.00% None Of The Above 5th 2,426 1.00%

Telangana Election Date 2023

Date of Notification: November 3

Last Date of Nominations: November 10, 2023

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations: November 13, 2023

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures: November 15, 2023

The counting of votes will be done on December 3, 2023.

