Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute: SC Dismisses Masjid Committee’s Plea Against Allahabad HC Order

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea by the Masjid committee challenging an order passed by the Allahabad High Court in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute.

Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: The Supreme Court Tuesday rejected the Shahi Idgah Masjid committee’s plea challenging an order by the Allahabad High Court to hold a joint hearing of 15 cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute.

The Allahabad HC had clubbed together 15 suits related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute citing similar nature of the cases. The high court, in its order, said the cases will be decided on the same kind of evidence, and therefore, to save the court’s time, it would be prudent if they are heard together.

The order was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah, however, the petition was dismissed by the apex court today, as an application for recalling the order is pending before the high court.

However, an apex bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, allowed the Masjid committee to file another petition if they are not satisfied on the decision on pending plea after the Allahabad HC gives its decision.

