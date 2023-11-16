Home

News

WATCH: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Kashmir’s Kulgam; 5 Ultras Trapped

WATCH: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Kashmir’s Kulgam; 5 Ultras Trapped

A firefight broke out in Samno village of Kulgam district in south Kashmir when hiding terrorists opened fire on security forces during a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Kulgam Encounter Update: A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. According to officials, a firefight broke out in Samno village of the south Kashmir district when the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area following information about the presence of terrorists.

Trending Now

The search operation turned into a gunbattle as the ultras opened fire towards the security personnel, they added.

You may like to read

Local media reports, citing sources, claimed that at least five terrorists are believed to be trapped as security forces close in on their positions.

VIDEO | An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in Samnoo village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. (Source: Third Party) (Visuals deferred by unspecified time.) pic.twitter.com/WQUwAqTNEg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2023

According to Kashmir Zone police, the encounter broke out at DH Pora area in Samno village of Kulgam, and is underway. They said that police and security forces are on duty.

However, there were no reports of any casualty on either side when last reports came in.

#WATCH | Encounter has started at Samno, D.H Pora area of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job: Kashmir Zone Police (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/VI1ml6R3mk — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

“#Encounter has started at Samno, D.H Pora area of #Kulgam district. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone police said in a post on social media platform X.

#Encounter has started at Samno, D.H Pora area of #Kulgam district. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 16, 2023

No report of any casualty has so far been received, the officials said, adding that further details are awaited.

TRF terrorist killed in Shopian

On Thursday last, a local terrorist, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit, The Resistance Front (TRF), was gunned down by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in nearby Shopian district.

According to officials, the slain ultra, identified as Myser Ahmad Dar of the banned TRF outfit, was killed in a firefight Kathohalan area of Shopian district in South Kashmir region.

Police said incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the possession of the killed terrorist.

“One terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit TRF was neutralised. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. The search is going on,” the Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

Migrant labourer shot dead by terrorists

On October 31, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot and killed by terrorists in Tumchi Nowpora village of Pulwama district.

As per the police, the migrant labourer was on his way back to a brick kiln where he worked, when he was waylaid and shot at by terrorists.

The victim, identified as Mukesh Kumar– a resident of Bhatpora in Uttar Pradesh– was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

“On Monday at 12: 10 p.m., Police received information about a terror crime incident at the Tumchi Nowpora village of Pulwama where terrorists had fired upon an outside labourer. Upon receiving the word, senior police officers reached the terror crime spot and found one man in injured condition at an orchard,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police had said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased labourer was engaged at Brick Klin at Tumchi Nowpora and had gone to market for purchasing culinary items. While on his way back, he was targeted by the terrorists, injuring him critically,” the statement added.

“Following the incident, police registered a case a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 7/ 27 IA Act and 16, 18, 20, 23, and 39 of the UAPA Act at Pulwama police station,” they said, adding that investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Jammu & Kashmir News on India.com.