Jammu Kashmir: 6 Terrorists Gunned Down In Kulgam, Rajouri Gunfights

Six Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were shot dead by security following an overnight encounter in Kulgam district of Kashmir, while an unidentified ultra was gunned down in Rajouri in Jammu.

Security personnel stand guard at the site after an encounter with terrorists, in Kulgam on Friday. 5 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in the encounter. (ANI Photo)

Kulgam Encounter Update: Security forces gunned down six terrorists in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. According to the police, five ultras affiliated to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist outfit were killed in an overnight gunfight with security personnel in Kulgam district of south Kashmir while another terrorist-whose identity is yet to be ascertained was shot dead in a firefight in Rajouri district in the Jammu region.

“The bodies of the slain terrorists have been retrieved and the area is being sanitised,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi told news agency PTI after the 18-hour gunbattle in Kulgam district came to an end.

Birdi said the bodies of the slain terrorists were located with the help of drone footage.

On Thursday, security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area. The operation turned into a gunbattle after the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel prompting retaliatory fire, officials said.

While the security forces maintained a tight cordon around the area where the ultras were trapped, the operation was suspended at night, the officials said.

Gunshots were exchanged in the early hours of Friday after a night-long lull at Samno in the Nehama area, the officials said.

The house where the terrorists were hiding caught fire in the exchange of fire, forcing the ultras to come out.

Kulgam Encounter main Spot visuals pic.twitter.com/XACvLGkSFS — Suraj Kumar 🔴 (@SurajKumar180) November 17, 2023

The slain terrorists were identified as Sameer Ahmad Sheikh (of the People’s Anti-Fascist Front or PAFF), Yasir Bilal Bhat, Danish Ahmad Thokar, Hanzullah Yaqoob Shah and Ubaid Ahmad Padder (all from The Resistance Front or TRF). While Sheikh had joined the terror ranks in 2021, the others had joined last year or this year.

According to the security officials, both the PAFF and TRF are shadow outfits of the LeT.

Briefing the media about the Kulgam operation, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, South Kashmir Range, Rayees Bhat said it was based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in Samno village.

“On the receipt of specific inputs regarding the movement of terrorists and based on synergised efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army, a joint operation was launched at Samno on Thursday by units of police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles, 9 Para and 18th Battalion of the CRPF. Contact was established with the LeT terrorists who were hiding in a house. In the ensuing encounter, five terrorists were neutralised,” he said.

The officer said according to police records, the slain ultras were categorised as terrorists and were involved in several terror crimes, including attacks on security forces and atrocities on civilians.

“They were involved in the attack on Kashmiri Pandit Sonu Bhat in Shopian last year, the attack on a minority picket at Heerpora Batgund in Shopian, the attack on a cordon party at Wattu Keegam and the attack on non-local labourers earlier this year at Gagran in Shopian,” he added.

Bhat said the operation was a result of synergised efforts among the security forces operating in the area.

“It is a big success because these terrorists were involved in a number of attacks on minorities…. The neutralisation of the terrorists has dealt a serious blow to the outfits operating here and we believe that more successes are on the way,” he added.

The DIG said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including four AK-series rifles, four grenades and two pistols, were seized from the encounter site.

Terrorist shot dead in Rajouri

Meanwhile, another terrorist was killed in an encounter with a joint team of security forces in Rajouri district of the Jammu region, the officials said.

Based on specific information, an operation was launched in the morning by a joint team of police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Behrote area within the Budhal police station limits, a police spokesperson said.

The cordon-and-search operation was launched based on inputs of suspicious movement in the area, the officials added.

The terrorist, who was hiding in a house, opened fire on the security personnel while they were moving towards the target, the police spokesperson said.

“The exchange of fire continued for some time and one terrorist was killed,” she added.

(With PTI inputs)

