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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Labour Day event in Dhirpur, shares selfie, roll outs big announcements

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Labour Day event in Dhirpur, shares selfie, roll outs big announcements

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extended greetings to workers, highlighting the importance of labour rights and workers' contributions to society.

On the occasion of International Labour Day, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extended greetings to workers, highlighting the importance of labour rights and workers’ contributions to society. Taking to X, the Delhi CM even posted,”.”Work is victory! Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all worker brothers and sisters on International Labour Day. The contribution of our dedicated workers to the reconstruction and progress of the nation is paramount.”

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