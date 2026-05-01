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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Labour Day event in Dhirpur, shares selfie, roll outs big announcements

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extended greetings to workers, highlighting the importance of labour rights and workers' contributions to society.

Published date india.com Updated: May 1, 2026 1:02 PM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta attends Labour Day event in Dhirpur, shares selfie, roll outs big announcements

On the occasion of International Labour Day, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta extended greetings to workers, highlighting the importance of labour rights and workers’ contributions to society. Taking to X, the Delhi CM even posted,”.”Work is victory! Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all worker brothers and sisters on International Labour Day. The contribution of our dedicated workers to the reconstruction and progress of the nation is paramount.”

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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