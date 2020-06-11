New Delhi: A day after holding ‘positive talks’ at the military-level discussions over the Ladakh standoff, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that peace along the border is essential for further development of bilateral ties. Also Read - Jamia Millia Islamia Secures 6th Spot in QS World University Rankings Despite Broiling in Political Controversies

Issuing a statement, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that two sides are maintaining military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest. Also Read - Border Dispute: Amid Talks, Nepal Says ‘Will Get Back Kalapani From India Through Diplomatic Efforts’

“Both the sides are maintaining their military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” Srivastava said. Also Read - Fact Check: WhatsApp Forward Claiming Complete Lockdown in India From June 15 is Fake, Press Information Bureau Debunks Lies

He further said it was agreed during June 6 meeting that early resolution of the situation will be in keeping with the guidance of the country’s leaders. However, he said that India and China are engaged in talks to resolve the issue.

Both sides are maintaining their military & diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas: Anurag Srivastava, MEA Spokesperson on India-China border issue pic.twitter.com/Rm3ASXbHIj — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

On the other hand, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said both the countries are properly handling and taking actions to ease the situation at the border based on the consensus reached during the diplomatic and military level talks.

The statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry came a day after the Indian and Chinese military commanders held “productive” talks to end the border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Asked about the details of the actions being taken by both the countries to ease the situation on the ground, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said “I don’t have more information” about the situation on the ground.

“I can only tell you that through diplomatic, military channels, the two sides are properly handling relevant issues with effective communication. We have reached consensus and based on that consensus both are taking actions to ease the situation,” Hua said.

Meanwhile, officials in New Delhi said the Indian delegation pressed for total restoration of status quo ante and immediate withdrawal of thousands of Chinese troops from the areas including around Pangong Tso which India considers on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.