Lakhimpur Election 2022: Lakhimpur is an important constituency in the 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh. It is one of the eight assembly seats in the Kheri district that is set to go to the polls in the fourth phase of the UP Assembly Election 2022 on February 23. The nominations for the eight assembly seats in the Kheri district will be accepted till February 3. The extant (wards/areas) of the Lakhimpur Assembly constituency are KCs Kheri, Kheri Sri Nagar, Lakhimpur MB, Oel Dhakhawa NP, and Kheri NP of Lakhimpur Tehsil. In 2017 assembly polls, Yogesh Verma of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won the Lakhimpur seat by defeating Utkarsh Verma Madhur from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 37,748 votes.

Lakhimpur Assembly Election 2022: Key Candidates

Both BJP and SP have repeated their candidates from the last assembly elections, fielding Yogesh Verma and Utkarsh Verma Madhur once again, while other major parties are yet to announce their candidates.

BJP – Yogesh Verma

SP – Utkarsh Verma Madhur

Congress – Not announced yet

BSP – Not announced yet

Lakhimpur Assembly Election 2017: Winner, Candidate List

The big question before Lakhimpur Election 2022 is whether BJP will retain the seat or lose it to rival SP? We will find out on March 10 when the counting of votes will take place.

Lakhimpur Constituency Watch

Date of Polling: Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Date of Counting: Thursday, 10 March 2022

Important updates for UP Elections 2022

The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will take place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress, and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).