New Delhi: Despite a massive outrage, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish, who has been accused of crushing protesting farmers to death in the Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh, failed to appear before the police and kept a senior cop waiting. Ashish had been summoned to appear at 10 AM before the crime branch office in the reserve police lines for interrogation. However, he failed to turn up at the given time.Also Read - ‘Record When You See A BJP Leader's Car Pass': Shivakumar's Appeal To People After Lakhimpur Violence

Earlier on Thursday, 2 people were being quizzed in connection with the violence, and Ashish Mishra was summoned for questioning, “If Ashish Mishra does not abide by the summons, legal proceedings will be adopted”, Inspector General of Police Laxmi Singh had said yesterday.

Police sources have claimed that they had been tracking Ashish Mishra’s mobile phone and his location was found to be near Gauriphanta on the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border on Thursday. However, he is apparently changing his location which is now said to be in Bajpura in Uttarakhand. “We have alerted our counterparts in Uttarakhand and also Nepal, and teams have been set up to search for him,” said a senior police official.

Four of the eight people who died in Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The four others included two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel. While the first three were allegedly lynched by agitating farmers, the scribe, according to his father, died after being hit by a vehicle when he was covering news of farmers’ protest against Maurya’s visit to Ajay Mishra’s native place.