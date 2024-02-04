Home

LK Advani ‘Saved’ Narendra Modi From Being Removed As Gujarat CM In 2002: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also claimed that Lal Krishna Advani also gave a famous statement calling PM Narendra Modi a "brilliant event manager".

File Photo (ANI)

Bharat Ratna To LK Advani: Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh Saturday claimed that Lal Krishna Advani was the reason Narendra Modi was not removed as the Chief Minister of Gujarat after the 2002 Godhra communal riots, insinuating that BJP stalwart was given the Bharat Ratna award as the Prime Minister feels indebted to him.

Talking to reporters at Mohanpur in Jharkhand’s Deoghar on the sidelines of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, Ramesh claimed that Advani “saved” Narendra Modi’s Gujarat CM chair which seemed a probability due to the fallout of the 2002 Godhra riots.

“In 2002, Advani ji had saved Narendra Modi. The then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had reminded Modi lesson of ‘Raj Dharma’ and wanted to remove him from the post of CM. However, only one person saved him and that was Advani (at a BJP meeting) in Goa,” the senior Congress leader told the reporters after being asked about his reaction on the conferring of Bharat Ratna on Advani.

Advani called Modi ‘brilliant event manager’

Gujarat witnessed deadly communal riots in 2002, when Modi was the chief minister of the western state.

Ramesh claimed Advani also gave a famous statement calling Modi a “brilliant event manager”.

“Fast forward to Gandhinagar before the 2014 elections, Advani ji had said that Narendra Modi is not his disciple but a brilliant event manager,” Ramesh said. “When I look at Advani ji and Modi ji, I recall these two things,” the senior Congress leader said.

‘Awards given on merit under Modi rule’

Reacting to Ramesh’s remarks, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, “In Modi regime, awards are given on the basis of merit. This government is different from that of Congress, which gave awards only to close associates. Congress leaders are not able to digest the change and are speaking out of frustration.”

Wishes pour in for LK Advani

Several BJP leaders congratulated Advani after the former deputy prime minister’s name was announced as the latest recipient of the Bharat Ratna award– India’s highest civilian honour.

“Advani ji ignited the ‘alakh’ of cultural nationalism through his Rath Yatra and the parameters of honesty he created are huge. We are very happy that our honourable leader and former deputy PM Advani ji has been conferred with Bharat Ratna,” former Union minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad told news agency PTI.

“We thank our PM for this decision which has made people of the country and every BJP worker happy,” said Prasad.

Senior BJP leader and former Union minister, Shahnawaz Hussain, said, “It is a happy day for all of us as our beloved leader Advani has been conferred with Bharat Ratna. I want to thank the PM and the central government for the decision.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that LK Advani will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award.

(With PTI inputs)

