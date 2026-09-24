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Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan: Mukh Darshan open till midnight as Mumbai gears up for grand farewell – Check Darshan timings, traffic curbs, railway services and key details

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2026: Mukh Darshan will remain open till midnight on September 24 as Mumbai prepares for the grand immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja on September 25. Check darshan timings, traffic curbs, railway services and key details.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 24, 2026, 4:38 PM IST
Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan: Mukh Darshan open till midnight as Mumbai gears up for grand farewell – Check Darshan timings, traffic curbs, railway services and key details | Image: ANI

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan: Mumbai is preparing for the grand immersion procession of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. The grand Visarjan is scheduled for Friday, September 25, and the mandal is gradually closing its darshan queues for the final preparation works. The pandal has already closed the final Charansparsh Darshan, which allows devotees to touch the Bappa idol’s feet, at 6 am today. However, online Darshan is available for those unable to visit Lalbaugcha Raja until the immersion procession. According to the mandal, devotees can watch the live streaming on the official YouTube, Facebook and Instagram accounts. The online darshan of Lalbaugcha Raja is available from September 14 till the immersion procession on Friday. The online darshan is convenient for those who don’t want to stand in the large crowds expected around Lalbaug ahead of visarjan.

Read more: Kartik Aaryan takes National Award to Lalbaugcha Raja, seeks Bappa's blessings - Watch video

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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