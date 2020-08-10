New Delhi: DMK MP Kanimozhi, who on Sunday alleged that a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable at the Chennai Airport had questioned if she was an Indian as she didn’t know Hindi, today thanked all those who had shared similar ‘individual experiences’, remarking that this was a ‘larger issue’ about people in positions of authority who, she said, didn’t know that both English and Hindi are official languages of the country. Also Read - DMK MP Kanimozhi Alleges CISF Official Asked if She Was Indian; Probe Ordered

“I thank all leaders and people who shared their individual experiences and highlighted the issues faced by non-Hindi speakers in airports and governments institutions”, she said in a statement today.

Adding that this kind of ‘stealth imposition’ of Hindi is widespread, she clarified that this was not a tirade against any individual or person.

“The official who accosted me did so because of her lack of appropriate training”, the DMK leader’s statement noted.

She further stated that the officials should be sensitised to be inclusive and respect diversity, adding that ‘sensiting people is important to change mindsets’.

Calling on the CISF and the government to take steps in this direction, she pledged to support this ‘in any manner that I can’ as an MP.

Earlier today, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, alleged that he too had passed through such an experience, saying that the DMK MP’s ‘unpleasant’ experience at the Chennai Airport was not ‘unusual’.

The CISF has already apologised to Kanimozhi for the incident and initiated a probe into the matter.