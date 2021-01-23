Larry King, a broadcast pioneer and legendary US talk show host, died on Saturday at the age of 87. Also Read - Larry King reveals lung cancer diagnosis

"With profound sadness, Ora media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles," said his company in a statement posted on Twitter.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster,” the statement said.

With his trademark suspenders and iconic voice, King spent over 60 years in the spotlight. He hosted CNN’s ‘Larry King Live’ for 25 years, interviewing everyone from world leaders and icons to criminals and conspiracy theorists during 6,000-plus episodes of the show from 1985 to 2010.

“Instead of goodbye, how about so long,” King told viewers when singing off from his final CNN show in 2010.

King later worked on a variety of projects following his CNN tenure, including co-founding Ora TV in 2012.

King’s historic career began on local radio back in Miami back in 1957 as a talk show host and disk jockey. His passion for free-flowing interviews began in 1958 when he an on-location interview program from Miami’s Pumpernik Restaurant, where he literally spoke to whoever entered the door. He eventually added to his skill set by providing color commentator for Miami Dolphins’ broadcasts and landed on television by 1964. Around the same time, King started writing columns for newspapers including The Miami Herald, The Miami News, and The Miami Beach Sun-Reporter.

Legal and financial issues nearly derailed his career in the 1970s but recovered to launch the Larry King Show” on Mutual Broadcasting Network in 1978, which paved the way for his highly successful CNN program.

King is survived by three living children, Larry Jr, Chance and Cannon.

