Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is no more. The nightingale of India breathed her last today at 92. The news of his demise was shared by Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar at 8:12am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post #COVID19, the doctor shared an official statement.

