Law Commission Urges Govt Not To Change Age Of Consent Under POCSO, Suggests Guided Judicial Discretion

The panel has advised reducing the age of consent under POCSO Act will have direct and negative bearing on the fight against child marriage and child trafficking.

New Delhi: The Law Commission has advised the government not to tinker with the existing age of consent under the POCSO Act. In its report submitted to Union Law Ministry, the panel has suggested introducing a guided judicial discretion in the matter of sentencing in cases involving tacit approval of children in the 16-18 age bracket.

The 22nd Law Commission has suggested that the age of consent under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act should not be reduced as such a move will gave negative consequences on the fight against pressing issues such child marriage and child trafficking.

The law panel report has suggested the need for amendments in the existing legislation to remedy situations in cases involving tacit approval, though not consent in law, on the part of children aged between 16 and 18. Currently, the age of consent in India is 18 years.

However, the panel advised courts to tread with caution even in cases where it is observed that adolescent love cannot be controlled and criminal intention may be missing.

On reducing the age of consent under the POCSO, the panel has advised will have direct and negative bearing on the fight against child marriage and child trafficking and as such should not be tinkered with.

The law panel’s suggestions come amid a rising debate over reducing the age of consent under the stringent POCSO Act. In recent years, several high courts have noted that consensual relationships between teenagers were being criminalized under POCSO which is meant to protect children from sexual violence.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has also expressed concern over the law being “misused” to criminalize consensual sexual relations between teenagers. In December 2022, the CJI asked the government to look into this “growing concern”.

The POCSO Act

Enacted amid the nationwide outrage over the brutal Nirbhaya gangrape in Delhi, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 provides a robust legal framework for protecting children from sexual offences, including child pornography, rape, and sexual harassment, especially the perpetrator is an adult aged 18 years or above.

(With PTI inputs)

