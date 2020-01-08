New Delhi: In an unfortunate incident, a 32-year-old lawyer was on Wednesday night beaten to death by five miscreants in the Damodar Nagar area in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. As per updates from the police, miscreants beat up lawyer Shishir Tripathi with bricks, rods and stones.

Police further updated that one of the accused Vinayak Thakur, who is also a lawyer, has been arrested and four other accused persons were absconding.

During the preliminary investigations, the police stated that personal enmity was the motive behind the crime in the city.

“Vinayak Thakur, and the other accused Monu Tiwari, were involved in property dealing with the deceased. A dispute between them led to the murder. Vinayak and his accomplices accosted Shishir on Tuesday night and after heated arguments, they attacked him till he was dead,” a police official told news agency IANS.

A protest march to express solidarity was organised in Lucknow as soon as the news of the lawyer’s murder was across the state. During the protest march, the lawyers demanded immediate arrest of the accused and compensation for the family.