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‘Leave West Asia immediately’: US issues advisory to its citizens; is something big about to happen in Iran?

The US has advised its citizens residing in West Asia to consider leaving the region. US embassies in Amman, Jerusalem, and Baghdad posted this security alert on social media, stating that American citizens should be prepared to evacuate if the situation deteriorates.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Published: August 1, 2026, 9:57 PM IST
US Iran conflict, West Asia, Iran, US embassies, American citizens, United States, Amman, Jerusalem, Baghdad, social media, Americans, Middle East, Donald Trump, Strait of Hormuz, Camp David, Maryland, White House, Karoline Leavitt, Tehran, British Navy, Oman
(Image: X/@USEmbBaghdad)

New Delhi: Is the US planning a major move in Iran? This question has arisen following appeals made by US embassies across several West Asian nations to American citizens. The US has advised its citizens residing in West Asia to consider leaving the region. US embassies in Amman, Jerusalem, and Baghdad posted this security alert on social media, stating that American citizens should be prepared to evacuate if the situation deteriorates. The messages also urged citizens to check flight details and adhere to safety advisories issued by local authorities.

Read more: Can Doha save the deal? Qatari negotiators travel to Iran to resume US-Iran talks after Trump declares truce ‘over’

What did Donald Trump say?

The alert advised Americans currently in the Middle East to remain vigilant and highly alert. They were told to be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions. This alert comes as the US and Iran have resumed hostilities following a week-long ceasefire. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has warned of further military strikes against Iran. Simultaneously, the US is exerting pressure to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to reporters on Friday at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, Trump stated, “We just want to win.” He hinted that US military action could continue for some time, adding that the US would strike Iran very hard—to the point where they would say, “We can’t take any more.”

Iran accused of violating ceasefire agreement

Later that day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement reached with the US. She noted that Tehran had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding a ceasefire with the US last month but breached it almost immediately, subsequently attacking commercial vessels and killing US troops. In a statement on Friday evening, Levitt said that President Trump would not tolerate such acts of terrorism. Unless Iran comes to the negotiating table in a meaningful way—as President Trump demands—it will have to pay the price.

What did the Kuwaiti military say?

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti military stated on Saturday that its forces were responding to drone attacks that were part of a broader Iranian offensive against the country. Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, spokesperson for Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence, said in a statement that drones had targeted several key locations, including a government building in the country’s north. He reported no casualties. Separately, the British Navy reported on Saturday that a tanker was attacked off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, while a massive explosion occurred near another vessel.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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