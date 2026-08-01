‘Leave West Asia immediately’: US issues advisory to its citizens; is something big about to happen in Iran?

The US has advised its citizens residing in West Asia to consider leaving the region. US embassies in Amman, Jerusalem, and Baghdad posted this security alert on social media, stating that American citizens should be prepared to evacuate if the situation deteriorates.

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(Image: X/@USEmbBaghdad)

New Delhi: Is the US planning a major move in Iran? This question has arisen following appeals made by US embassies across several West Asian nations to American citizens. The US has advised its citizens residing in West Asia to consider leaving the region. US embassies in Amman, Jerusalem, and Baghdad posted this security alert on social media, stating that American citizens should be prepared to evacuate if the situation deteriorates. The messages also urged citizens to check flight details and adhere to safety advisories issued by local authorities.

تنبيه أمني: سفارة الولايات المتحدة في بغداد والقنصلية العامة للولايات المتحدة في أربيل – 1 آب 2026 الحدث:بسبب تصاعد التوترات في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، لا يزال الوضع الأمني معقدًا، مع وجود احتمال لحدوث تصعيد غير متوقع . ينبغي للمواطنين الأمريكيين الموجودين حاليًا في الشرق الأوسط… pic.twitter.com/0bmNt9xpVk — U.S. Embassy Baghdad (@USEmbBaghdad) August 1, 2026

What did Donald Trump say?

The alert advised Americans currently in the Middle East to remain vigilant and highly alert. They were told to be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions. This alert comes as the US and Iran have resumed hostilities following a week-long ceasefire. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has warned of further military strikes against Iran. Simultaneously, the US is exerting pressure to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Speaking to reporters on Friday at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, Trump stated, “We just want to win.” He hinted that US military action could continue for some time, adding that the US would strike Iran very hard—to the point where they would say, “We can’t take any more.”

Iran accused of violating ceasefire agreement

Later that day, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt accused Iran of violating the ceasefire agreement reached with the US. She noted that Tehran had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding a ceasefire with the US last month but breached it almost immediately, subsequently attacking commercial vessels and killing US troops. In a statement on Friday evening, Levitt said that President Trump would not tolerate such acts of terrorism. Unless Iran comes to the negotiating table in a meaningful way—as President Trump demands—it will have to pay the price.

What did the Kuwaiti military say?

Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti military stated on Saturday that its forces were responding to drone attacks that were part of a broader Iranian offensive against the country. Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, spokesperson for Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence, said in a statement that drones had targeted several key locations, including a government building in the country’s north. He reported no casualties. Separately, the British Navy reported on Saturday that a tanker was attacked off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, while a massive explosion occurred near another vessel.