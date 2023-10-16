Leo Box Office Records: 5 Unbelievable Records by Thalapathy Vijay’s Film From Pre-Sales Business Alone

Home

Leo has set the Box Office onfire both in the doemstic and the overseas markets. Now, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has become the biggest film in Kerala. Check the full analysis here.

Leo movie records: Tamil film Leo is only three days away from its release, and the advance booking response is already thunderous. It has gauged the audience’s attention and seems like Thalapathy Vijay will be successful in pulling a huge crowd in theatres from October 19. The film has been on a record-breaking spree ever since its advance bookings have begun. Here are a few amazing records that Leo has broken so far:

Leo becomes biggest film at Kerala Box Office

Vijay’s Leo has crossed a whopping Rs 7 cr (today) in Kerala just from pre-sales. No other film achieved this remarkable feat in the state before. It is getting released in a record 650+ shows – 3000 shows on the first day, the highest ever for any film, beating even Mollywood superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty’s big films there.

Leo is expected to gross over Rs 10 cr in Kerala and set a new record in the state for the all-time highest opening – the record – which is currently held by KGF Chapter 2 (₹7.30 cr). It is expected to surpass the KGF 2 opening day collection just from the pre-sales business.

Leo to Become The Biggest Tamil Opener at Worldwide Box Office

As per the latest tracked data, Leo has grossed Rs 61 cr at the global Box Office from advance ticket sales four days ahead of the release. The advance booking for the film at the worldwide box office has crossed a staggering Rs 61.55 crore. It is expected that the film will become the all-time highest opening day collection globally for Kollywood, beating Rajini’s 2.0 (Rs 95 cr) just from pre-bookings.

Leo to beat Pathaan, Jawa at Gulf Box Office

Leo storm rages on, bringing havoc to the Gulf as the film is off to an excellent start in the Gulf market with day 1 pre-sales crossing the coveted $1M mark. This marks the 4th Indian movie this year to achieve a $1M opening at the Gulf Box Office, following Pathaan, Jailer, and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan hold the top two spots with $1.77 million and $1.62M, respectively.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer raked in $1.17M, holding third spot. Leo is currently in fourth place, amassing $1.06M. With three days left for the release, Leo will supersede those three films to emerge as the biggest single-day haul in the Gulf.

Record ticket sales on Boom My Show

According to reports, ticket sales on Book My Show skyrocketed once the upcoming film’s advance booking window opened. Leo sold as many as 82,400 tickets on Book My Show in one hour on October 14 between 10 AM and 11 AM. This is the highest number of tickets for any film sold in South Indian cinema in an hour. Interestingly, the movie also sold 6.33 lakh tickets in the last 24 hours. That’s one more record to Leo’s tally.

Leo records fabulous overseas business

Leo is setting the overseas Box Office on fire. The film surpassed Bigil to become Thalapathy Vijay’s career-biggest opener in overseas regions four days before the release. It has so far grossed $4.87 million as per the last update and is all set to become Kollywood’s first $7M opener overseas, making it the record opener.

