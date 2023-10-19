Home

News

Leo Review: Vijay Fans Call it ‘Blockbuster’, Rajinikanth Fans Say ‘Disappointment’ – Check Twitter War

Leo Review: Vijay Fans Call it ‘Blockbuster’, Rajinikanth Fans Say ‘Disappointment’ – Check Twitter War

Leo Twitter Review: There's a war between Thalapathy Vijay fans and Rajinikanth fans on the internet! Lokesh Kanagaraj's film gets most of the positive reviews. Check reactions.

Leo Review Vijay Fans Call it ‘Blockbuster’, Rajinikanth Fans Say ‘Disappointment’ – Check Twitter War

Leo Twitter Review: Netizens are divided over Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-awaited Leo. The film has been released today, October 19 in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu languages. After the First Day First Day (FDFS), the critics and audiences started sharing their reviews on the internet. While some lauded actors Vijay and Sanjay Dutt and called the film a ‘Blockbuster’, many were disappointed with the avatar of Leo. A few netizens also pointed out that some scenes disheartened them. Thalapathy Vijay is acting as Leo Das in the film, while Sanjay Dutt is Antony Das, Leo’s father. Trisha plays the role of Sathya, Parthiban’s wife, while Arjun Sarja appears as Harold Das, Leo’s brother. On Twitter, it is being said that Rajinikanth and Ajith’s fans have been spreading negative reviews on all the social platforms. Therefore, Vijay fans have been requesting everyone to not believe in fake reviews.

Trending Now

Leo movie is the third instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe, following 2022’s Vikram starring Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi.

You may like to read

Popular film critic Manobala Vijayabalan reviewed Leo and he took to his Twitter (X) handle to share, that ‘Leo is Meow’. The tweet read, “Tried to be a lion but ended up as a cat. Despite a promising premise and some commendable efforts from Joseph Vijay and cast, the end result is a disappointment. Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo fails to live up to the expectations or unnecessary hype. Also, the film does not maintain a consistent level of engagement, leading to moments of boredom that detract from the overall viewing experience. The film is no where near Vikram or Kaithi, it is the weakest in Lokesh’s career. A Mediocre Effort.”

Another Twitter user praised Leo and wrote, “Not a huge Vijay fan but Leo is one of the best film I’ve seen in recent years. Thrilling, intense and 3 hours of pure entertainment. A must-watch movie ❤️ #LeoReview”.

Check Leo Movie’s Twitter Reactions Here:

Leo – Honest Review Pros :

– Theatre ambience

– Safe Parking lot

– Unlimited Popcorn

– Proper Sound system ♥️

– Perfect AC temperature

– Proper seating with correct level adjustments ✅ Cons :

— #Leo movie #LeoReview pic.twitter.com/qX4RYPsIa9 — bala (@bala53786147) October 19, 2023

#Leo Positive response every where, but this @rajinikanth dog & #Ajith Dog fans spreading negative reviews. but general audience will understand what’s the truth & don’t believe the online rumors. Over all sensational response.#LeoReview #LeoFDFS #LeoBlockbuster #LeoMovie — Vikram (@NayaganKamaI) October 19, 2023

Watch this space for more updates on Leo Movie.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES