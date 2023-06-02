Leonardo DiCaprio dating Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill? Here’s what we know

DiCaprio was clicked with Neelam while leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London on Tuesday.

Neelam Gill is a British Punjabi model

Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted with Indian-origin British model, Neelam Gill and this yet again sparked rumours about the Oscar winning actor’s romantic relationship. DiCaprio was clicked with Neelam while leaving Chiltern Firehouse in London on May 30. According to a report by Page Six, the actor “enjoyed a night out with Neelam Gill and his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken.”

While DiCaprio sported the chic look with a black bomber jacket, his signature black cap, blue jeans and white sneakers, his mom and Neelam went for an all-black ensemble to dine out together.

Neelam Gill is a British Punjabi model born in Coventry, England. Her grandparents hailed from Punjab. She has been featured by various international brands including Burberry, Abercrombie & Fitch and Dior.

Neelam also attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival last month. She got her outfit from the shelves of Tonyward Couture to attend the event. Notably, DiCaprio also attended the Cannes 2023.

However, it is not yet confirmed whether the duo is dating each other. The reports of the actor dining with Neelam come a few days after he spent some quality time with his friends.

In the photos that emerged, DiCaprio can be seen enjoying with his friends on a yacht. These outings with Neelam and friends come amid the reports of him dating supermodel Gigi Hadid. Speculations were rife that the Titanic actor had been giving the cold shoulder to his friends owing to his rumoured relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid. Reportedly, both Gigi and Leo went on a date together in New York which sparked the rumours of their love affair.

Prior to Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio was reported to be dating Camila Morrone. The couple made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards. However, a few reports emerged last year revealing that the couple broke up after dating for over 4 years.

