New Delhi: Indian Army on Tuesday got a new chief as Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane took over as the 28th Army chief. He succeeded General Bipin Rawat whose three-year term also ended today. Prior to talking this new role, Naravane was the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

General Manoj Mukund Naravane takes over as the 28th Chief of Army Staff, succeeding General Bipin Rawat. pic.twitter.com/ojJFCBIheA — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2019

With Naravane becoming the next chief of the Army Staff, all the three services Chiefs including Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh would be from the 56th course of the National Defence Academy.