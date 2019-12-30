New Delhi: On a day when Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat is retiring, Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane will take over as the 28th Army chief on Tuesday. He will replace General Rawat whose three-year term as Army chief will end on Tuesday. Currently serving as the Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Naravane would be the 28th Army Chief.

After Naravane takes over as the Chief of Army Staff, all the three services Chiefs including Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh would be from the 56th course of the National Defence Academy.

Naravane’s appointment assumes significance as India and Pakistan are having tensions on the international borders ever since Article 370 has been scrapped by the Central government that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Prior to this, Naravane was the Chief of the Eastern Command in Kolkata and he was a Sikh Light Infantry officer. Having vast experience in Counter-Insurgency Operations in Kashmir and Northeast India, Naravane got into 7th Sikh Light Infantry in June 1980, Lt Gen Naravane has.