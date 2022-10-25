Bengaluru/Karnataka: Basavalinga Swami (45), a seer of the Lingayat sect, was found dead at Kanchugal Bande Mutt in the Ramnagara district of Karnataka. His body was found hanging inside a room. Police have also recovered a two-page suicide note wherein he hinted about being harassed by “some people who wanted to remove him from his position”.Also Read - Half-burnt body of seer found in UP

The deceased was the chief seer of the mutt for 25 years.

“A body of another seer Basavalinga Swami of Sri Kanchugal Bande Mutt, aged 45, was found in a room of the mutt in Ramnagara district, yesterday. The seer had an unnatural death. Case registered at Kudur PS. A two-page death note was found in the room of the mutt in Ramnagara district where pontiff’s body was found, yesterday, after an unnatural death”, police said in a statement.