LinkedIn’s New AI Bot Can Now Write Job Applications; Here’s All You Need To Know

LinkedIn will assist with the initial draft application, it is crucial for users to tailor their application in their own style. (Image: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Did you ever wish that anyone would write a better, mistake-free job application for you? Your wish has just been fulfilled. In a new service tested by LinkedIn, Artificial Intelligence (AI) will assist users in creating the ideal job application. LinkedIn is reportedly testing a service that would help job seekers by offering them personalised writing applications that they could give to hiring managers to improve their chances of getting a position.

To submit to recruiters, users can write brief, direct, and a short messages that mimic cover letters and get their application ready, news agency IANS reported.

LinkedIn Will Create Your Highly personalised Draught application

“Using generative AI with information from your profile, the hiring manager’s profile, the job description, and the company of interest, we create a highly personalised draught message to get a conversation started.”, Ora Levit, Senior Director, Head of Core Growth + Premium at LinkedIn, was quoted as saying by India Today.

She continued by saying that although LinkedIn will assist with the initial draft application, it is crucial for users to tailor their application in their own style. So, before sending the AI-generated draught to the hiring manager, job seekers should review it, update it, and personalise it to reflect their style, the report added.

Share 30 Words And Get Your Application Ready

“To begin, you’ll need to share at least 30 words outlining what you want to say—this is your own thoughts and perspective, and it serves as the foundation of any post. Then, using generative AI, you can construct a first draught. This will provide you with a solid basis to examine, update, and personalise before you hit the publish button,” Keren Baruch, Director of Product at LinkedIn, was quoted by IndiaToday as saying, giving more information about the AI Bot.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn is a social networking site designed specifically for the business community. The purpose of the website is to enable registered users to establish and maintain personal and professional networks with individuals they know and trust. Professionals can use LinkedIn to research businesses, find employment, stay up-to-date on advancements in their industry, and expand their network of contacts.

LinkedIn gathers data from LinkedIn profiles in order to provide governments, companies, employees, and educators with data-driven insight into trends that help align the workforce supply with demand internationally, the report on TechTarget said on the platform.

