FACT CHECK: Is it Mandatory to Link Voter ID With Aadhaar Card? Here’s The Truth

"Yes, according to the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, it is now mandatory to link Voter ID and Aadhaar. Do it now; Download the Voter Helpline App by Election Commission or dial the Voter Helpline no. 1950", the fake messgae read.

FACT CHECK: Is it Mandatory to Link Voter ID With Aadhaar Card?

FACT CHECK: A fake message claiming that it is now mandatory to link Voter ID and Aadhaar as per the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has been doing rounds on social media. “Yes, according to the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, it is now mandatory to link Voter ID and Aadhaar. Do it now; Download the Voter Helpline App by Election Commission or dial the Voter Helpline no. 1950”, the fake messgae read. It also has two links— bit.ly/3CpYpN6 and bit.lu/3x7mmRb.

However, when the government’s fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) conducted a fact check, the message turned out to be fake. “It is being claimed that as per the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, it is now ” to link Voter ID & Aadhaar. This claim is fake”, tweeted PIB.

You may like to read

CLAIM: It is mandatory to link Voter ID and Aadhaar card

FACT: It is ” to link an Aadhaar card with Voter ID

It is being claimed that as per the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, it is now ” to link Voter ID & Aadhaar#PIBFactCheck

◾️This claim is #Fake

◾️It’s ” to link an Aadhaar card with a Voter ID card@ECISVEEP

https://t.co/mtIel6E4s9 pic.twitter.com/tTZ4UukMmB

— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 9, 2023

At several instances, PIB Had stated that such claims would only be valid if it is shared by the government itself.

The Press Information Bureau launched this fact-checking arm in December 2019, to curb misinformation and fake news prevalent on the internet. It claimed that its objective was “to identify misinformation related to government’s policies and schemes that are circulating on various social media platforms”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.