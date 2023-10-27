Home

Liquor Shops, Bars To Remain Shut For Three Days In Madurai

Madurai: With the Guru Puja of Maruthu Pandiyar brothers falling on October 27 and Thevar Jayanthi celebrations on October 30, the Madurai district administration has announced that all Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) liquor shops and bars will remain closed across the Madurai district for three days (October 27, 29, and 30). The closure of liquor shops is intended to maintain law and order in the district. The police will also ensure that there is no sale of alcohol during these days, and stringent action will be taken against those who violate the law.

Madurai Collector Sangeetha held a meeting with officials to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming celebrations on the mentioned three days.

Guru Puja Of Maruthu Pandiyar Brothers

The two brothers, known for their relentless endeavour against British rule were hanged in the fort of Thirupathur on October 24, 1801. Every year, people of the district, political parties, and members of various communities observe the day of death as Guru puja.

Every year, the district police make elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the day as several people flock to the memorial of the freedom fighters at Kalaiyarkoil in Sivaganga district.

Thevar Jayanthi

Thevar Jayanthi, celebrated on October 30th, is an annual observance dedicated to honouring the birth of Pasumpon Muthuramalingam Thevar. This occasion is marked with grand celebrations within the Thevar community in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. While it is not recognized as an official public holiday, many schools and businesses in the region often choose to remain closed on this day.

Madurai Region

The Madurai Region encompasses the southern districts of Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari.

During Diwali, the Madurai region is known for having some of the highest liquor sales among the five regions in the state.

