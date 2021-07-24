Kolkata: The transport department of the West Bengal government on Friday released a list of ministers and officials who are entitled to use beacon lights atop their vehicles during emergency duties. The department’s notification came after the police arrested a few people for impersonating as senior officers of the state government and the CBI and using vehicles with beacon lights on them.Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date Latest News: Top 5 Updates Students of Class 10, 12 Awaiting UPMSP Board Exam Results Should Know

Check full list of people who are eligible to use the beacon light on their vehicles during emergency duties:

All ministers

The chief secretary

Officials in the rank of additional chief secretary

Principal secretary

Besides, all divisional commissioners in their respective jurisdictions, all DGPs, ADGP, IGPs, DG of Fire services, Commissioner of Excise, Commissioner of Commercial taxes, and all DMs can use beacon lights.

The list also includes all SPs, SDOs, SDPOs and all police patrol cars and escort vehicles and fire tenders. Any deviation from the list “shall be considered as violation of law and will be liable for prosecution accordingly,” the notification stated.