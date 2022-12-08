live

Bilaspur Election Result LIVE: Counting Underway; BJP’s Trilok Jamwal Takes Lead

Bilaspur Election Result LIVE: Here are the live updates of Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur Election Result; BJP is taking the lead so far.

Bilaspur Election Result LIVE

BILASPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The counting of votes for the 68-member Assembly in Himachal will begin at 8 AM amid tight security. Bilaspur is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Bilaspur Assembly Constituency was recorded at 75 percent. Bilaspur comes under Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh State.

Bumber Thakur (INC), Trilok Jamwal (BJP), Amar Singh Chaudhary (AAP) are key candidates contested from Bilaspur constituency in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2017, Subhash Thakur of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Bumber Thakur of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 6862 votes.

Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. Zee News exit poll has predicted a clear win for BJP this time with Congress as a close second. If BJP retains another term, it will be a historic moment in the electoral history of Himachal Pradesh. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news and live updates of Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 and results for this constituency.

Load More