Jhanduta Election Result LIVE: BJP’s Jeet Ram Katwal Still Leading With Margin of 26691 Votes

The counting of votes for the 68-member Assembly in Himachal began at 8 AM amid tight security.

Updated: December 8, 2022 7:00 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

JHANDUTA ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The counting of votes for the 68-member Assembly in Himachal began at 8 AM amid tight security. BJP’s Jeet Ram Katwal won the seat by defeating Vivek Kumar of Congress.

Jhanduta is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Jhanduta Assembly Constituency was recorded at percent. Jhanduta comes under Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh State.

Vivek Kumar (INC), J R Katwal (BJP), Sudhir Suman (AAP) are key candidates contested from Jhanduta constituency in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.
In 2017, Jeet Ram Katwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Beeru Ram Kishore of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 4962 votes.

Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. Zee News exit poll has predicted a clear win for BJP this time with Congress as a close second. If BJP retains another term, it will be a historic moment in the electoral history of Himachal Pradesh. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news and live updates of Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 and results for this constituency.

Live Updates

  • 6:57 PM IST

    Updates to the Live Blog are closed now.

  • 6:57 PM IST

    Jhanduta Election Result Live: BJP’s Jeet Ram Katwal Wins By Defeating Vivek Kumar of Congress

  • 3:47 PM IST

    Jhanduta Election Result LIVE: BJP’s Jeet Ram Katwal is still leading with a margin of 26691 votes. He is currently ahead of Congress candidate Vivek Kumar.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Jhanduta Election Result LIVE: BJP candidate Jeet Ram Katwal is still leading by 10829 votes, ahead of Congress candidate Vivek Kumar.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Jhanduta Election Result LIVE: The counting of votes started at 8 AM and as per the ECI, Jeet Ram Katwal of BJP leads in Jhanduta seat.

  • 9:57 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Jhanduta Election Result.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 10:44 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 7:00 PM IST