LIVE India Women vs England Women

Day 1 was dominated by the hosts as Heather Knight's 95 and Tammy Beaumont's 66 took England Women to a total of 269-6 at stumps. Sneh Rana was the pick of the bowlers for India Women as she ended the day with figures of 3 for 77. On Day 2, India would look to polish off the tail and then pile on the runs.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match?

The India Women vs England Women One-Off Test match live streaming will be available on the Disney SonyLIV app and JIOTV.

IND-W vs ENG-W Playing 11s

India Women Playing 11: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey.

England Women Playing XI: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Georgia Elwiss, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.