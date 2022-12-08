live

Gujarat Election 2022 Result: BJP’s Zala Rajeshkumar Maganbhai Wins Kapadvanj

LIVE COVERAGE | Gujarat Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates here of Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Mahudha, Thasra, Kapadvanj. Check LIVE results and online details.

LIVE COUNTING: Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Mahudha, Thasra, Kapadvanj, Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Underway

Gujarat Election Result 2022 | HIGHLIGHTS

The counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly starts today and the stage is all set for the state to elect a new government. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, a final picture for likely to be clear by evening.

Stay tuned with India.com for all the latest updates on Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Mahudha, Thasra, Kapadvanj results.

Load More