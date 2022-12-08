Top Recommended Stories
Gujarat Election 2022 Result: BJP’s Zala Rajeshkumar Maganbhai Wins Kapadvanj
LIVE COVERAGE | Gujarat Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates here of Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Mahudha, Thasra, Kapadvanj. Check LIVE results and online details.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 | HIGHLIGHTS
The counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly starts today and the stage is all set for the state to elect a new government. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, a final picture for likely to be clear by evening.
