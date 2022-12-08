live

Gujarat Election 2022 Result: BJP’s Zala Rajeshkumar Maganbhai Wins Kapadvanj

LIVE COVERAGE | Gujarat Election Result 2022: Follow minute-by-minute updates here of Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Mahudha, Thasra, Kapadvanj. Check LIVE results and online details.

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:17 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Tahir Qureshi

LIVE COUNTING: Nadiad, Mehmedabad, Mahudha, Thasra, Kapadvanj, Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Underway

Gujarat Election Result 2022 | HIGHLIGHTS

The counting of votes for the Gujarat assembly starts today and the stage is all set for the state to elect a new government. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, a final picture for likely to be clear by evening.

Live Updates

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Election 2022 Result: BJP’s Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai wins from Nadia. He beats INCs Dhruval Patel.

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | Gujarat Election 2022 Result: BJP’s Arjunsinh Udesinh Chauhan wins from Mehmadabad. Juvansinh Gandabhai Chauhan from INC finishes second.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    COUNTING LIVE | Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s Zala Rajeshkumar Maganbhai Wins Kapadvanj. Manubhai Ramabhai Patel from AAP finishes second.

  • 10:47 AM IST

    COUNTING LIVE | Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJPs Arjunsinh Udesinh Chauhan in the lead from Mehmabad. He looks good to seal it here. The final results would be out soon.

  • 10:33 AM IST

    COUNTING LIVE | Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai is still in the lead and looks good to win it at Nadiad.

  • 9:12 AM IST

    COUNTING LIVE | Gujarat Election Result 2022: Thasra’s BJP candidate Yogendrasinh Parmar has started off on the right note. The lead is with him and he is followed by INCs Parmar Kantibhai Shabhaibhai.

  • 9:05 AM IST

    COUNTING LIVE | Gujarat Election Result 2022: INCs Indrajitsinh Natvarsingh Parma leads in the first hour of counting in Madhuda. Independent candidate Arifbhai Gulamnabi Vahora is in second place.

  • 9:03 AM IST

    COUNTING LIVE | Gujarat Election Result 2022: Mehmedabad also has BJP candidate Arjunsinh Udesingh Chauhan in front with INCs Juvensinh Gyndabhai Chauhan trailing.

  • 9:01 AM IST

    COUNTING LIVE | Gujarat Election Result 2022: From Nadiad, BJPs Desai Pankajbhai Vinubhai is in the lead. AAPs Harshadkumar Sureshbhai trails. The counting has just begun.

  • 8:20 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates:
    With BJP eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat, follow all LIVE updates as the counting process begins.

Published Date: December 8, 2022 4:16 PM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 4:17 PM IST