Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP Likely to Return for 7th Term With 110-125 Seats, Predicts Zee News

Gujarat Exit Poll Result 2022: While the counting of votes will take place on December 8, the exit poll predictions will give a clear picture of what the voters of Gujarat have decided for the next five years.

Gujarat Exit Poll Result 2022: Zee News exit polls have predicted the return of BJP for a seventh straight consecutive time in Gujarat. Of the total 182 seats, the saffron camp is projected to register a victory on 110-125, Congress 45-60 and AAP 1-5 seats.

Zee News conducted a post-poll survey to gauge voters’ mood in the state. While the counting of votes will take place on December 8, the exit poll predictions will give a clear picture of what the voters of Gujarat have decided for the next five years.

WATCH LIVE GUJARAT EXIT POLL RESULT 2022

