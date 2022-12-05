live

Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP Likely to Return for 7th Term With 110-125 Seats, Predicts Zee News

Gujarat Exit Poll Result 2022: While the counting of votes will take place on December 8, the exit poll predictions will give a clear picture of what the voters of Gujarat have decided for the next five years.

Updated: December 5, 2022 8:52 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022: BJP Likely to Return for 7th Term With 110-125 Seats, Predicts Zee News

Gujarat Exit Poll Result 2022:  Zee News exit polls have predicted the return of BJP for a seventh straight consecutive time in Gujarat. Of the total 182 seats, the saffron camp is projected to register a victory on 110-125, Congress 45-60 and AAP 1-5 seats.

Also Read:

Zee News conducted a post-poll survey to gauge voters’ mood in the state. While the counting of votes will take place on December 8, the exit poll predictions will give a clear picture of what the voters of Gujarat have decided for the next five years.

WATCH LIVE GUJARAT EXIT POLL RESULT 2022

Live Updates

  • 8:39 PM IST

    Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Zee News predicts clean sweep for Bharatiya Janata Party with 110-125 seats.

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress Likely To Get 17 Seats, AAP to settle with 2 seats in Saurashtra-Kutch

  • 8:11 PM IST

    Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Likely To Grab 35 Seats in Saurashtra-Kutch

  • 8:08 PM IST

    Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress to get 4 seats Out of 35 in South Gujarat, Predicts Zee News

  • 8:07 PM IST

    Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Likely To Grab 24 Seats Out of 35 in South Gujarat, Predicts Zee News

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022: P Marq’s exit poll predicts BJP’s victory in Gujarat with 128 to 148 seats.

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022: Standby for final numbers. Stay tuned.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022: What’s in store for debutante AAP? Zee News exit poll numbers to be out at 8 PM. Stay tuned

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Exit Poll Results 2022: Numbers of Zee News exit poll are expected to be out at 8 PM. Meanwhile, the TV9 exit poll predicted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to sweep Gujarat with 125-130 seats, while Congress is projected to get 30-40 seats. Debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is predicted to win 3-5 seats and others 3-7 seats.

  • 6:49 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Exit Poll Result 2022: While numbers of Gujarat exit polls are awaited, Zee News Exit Polls have predicted clear majority for BJP in Himachal with the party bagging 35-40 seats in the 68-member assembly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 5, 2022 7:02 PM IST

Updated Date: December 5, 2022 8:52 PM IST