Haryana Panchayat Polls LIVE: Voting for the first phase of Panchayat elections in Haryana is underway from 7 am on Sunday. The first phase of polls is being held at nine of the 22 districts of Haryana with polls for zila parishads and panchayat samitis. The nine districts voting in the first of the three-phase elections are Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendergarh, Nuh, Panchkula, Panipat and Yamunanagar. In the first phase, the ruling BJP is contesting for zila parishads in three districts of Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Nuh, a state party leader said.The main opposition Congress is not contesting any of the elections —panch, sarpanch, block samiti members and zila parishad members, on the party symbol. In the first phase, 34,371 candidates are in the fray for the posts of panch, sarpanch and member, panchayat samiti and zila parishads. Of them, 19,175 are men and 15,196 women.Also Read - Haryana Schools to Remain Shut On These Days For Elections

