Sri Naina Deviji Election Result 2022: BJP’s Randhir Sharma Wins by Defeating Ram Lal Thakur of Congress

Sri Naina Deviji Election Result: Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.

Updated: December 8, 2022 6:30 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Sri Naina Deviji ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The counting of votes for the 68-member Assembly in Himachal began at 8 AM amid tight security. BJP’s Randhir Sharma won the seat by defeating Ram Lal Thakur of Congress.

Sri Naina Deviji is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Sri Naina Deviji Assembly Constituency was recorded at percent. Sri Naina Deviji comes under Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh State.

Ram Lal Thakur (INC), Randhir Sharma (BJP), Narender Thakur (AAP) are key candidates contested from Sri Naina Deviji constituency in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.
In 2017, Ram Lal Thakur of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Randhir Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1042 votes.

Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. Zee News exit poll has predicted a clear win for BJP this time with Congress as a close second. If BJP retains another term, it will be a historic moment in the electoral history of Himachal Pradesh. Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest news and live updates of Himachal Pradesh election result 2022 and results for this constituency.

Live Updates

  • 6:29 PM IST

    Updates to the Live Blog are closed now.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    Sri Naina Deviji Election Result 2022 Live: BJP’s Randhir Sharma Wins by Defeating Ram Lal Thakur of Congress.

  • 3:53 PM IST

    Sri Naina Deviji Election Result LIVE: BJP’s Randhir Sharma continues to lead this seat with a margin of 28878 votes. He is currently ahead of Congress candidate Ram Lal Thakur.

  • 1:20 PM IST

    Sri Naina Deviji Election Result LIVE: As per updates from ECI, BJP’s Randhir Sharma leads by 28878 votes, ahead of Congress candidate Ram Lal Thakur.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    Sri Naina Deviji Election Result LIVE: Ram Lal Thakur of Congress takes early lead

  • 10:08 AM IST

    Sri Naina Deviji Election Result LIVE: RANDHIR SHARMA from BJP takes the lead from Sri Naina Deviji.

  • 9:58 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sri Naina Deviji Himanchal Pradesh elections results. Counting begins

Published Date: December 8, 2022 10:45 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 6:30 PM IST