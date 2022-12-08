live

Sri Naina Deviji Election Result 2022: BJP’s Randhir Sharma Wins by Defeating Ram Lal Thakur of Congress

Sri Naina Deviji Election Result: Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.

Sri Naina Deviji ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULT 2022 LIVE UPDATES: The counting of votes for the 68-member Assembly in Himachal began at 8 AM amid tight security. BJP’s Randhir Sharma won the seat by defeating Ram Lal Thakur of Congress.

Sri Naina Deviji is an assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh. In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the total percentage of voters in Sri Naina Deviji Assembly Constituency was recorded at percent. Sri Naina Deviji comes under Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh State.

Ram Lal Thakur (INC), Randhir Sharma (BJP), Narender Thakur (AAP) are key candidates contested from Sri Naina Deviji constituency in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2017, Ram Lal Thakur of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Randhir Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1042 votes.

Exit polls had predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. Zee News exit poll has predicted a clear win for BJP this time with Congress as a close second. If BJP retains another term, it will be a historic moment in the electoral history of Himachal Pradesh.

