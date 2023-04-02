Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Both Teams Eye Winning Start

LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match 4.

Updated: April 2, 2023 2:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League 2023 match four between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Indian Premier League 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad for their opener clash of the 16th edition on IPL which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on April 2, today at 3.30 PM IST. Both teams will be looking to put in a strong performance and come out on top. Rajasthan Royals holds the advantage as all their players are available for this fixture. Whereas, SRH are without their South African contingent including the captain Aiden Markram.

SRH vs RR Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderbad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Upendra Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Karthik Tyagi

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Padikkal, Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy

Published Date: April 2, 2023 2:38 PM IST

Updated Date: April 2, 2023 2:39 PM IST

