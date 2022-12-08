live

Himachal Election Result: Congress Wins Jawalamukhi, Nagrota, Rohru; BJP Gets Sullah & Jaswan-Pragpur

Himachal Election Result 2022: Full List of Winners from Jaswan-Pragpur, Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur (SC), Sullah, Nagrota, Rohru (SC) assembly seats

Himachal Election Result 2022: Counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election is over and results have been declared. While BJP has won in Jaswan-Pragpur and Sullah, Congress has won Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur (SC), Nagrota and Rohru (SC) assembly seats of Himachal. The voting for all 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held in a single-phase manner on November 12. This year, the state witnessed a triangular electoral contest with the BJP, Congress, and AAP making its debut. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8.

Candidates from These Constituencies of Himachal:

Constituency Winner Jaswan-Pragpur BJP candidate Bikram Singh Wins Jawalamukhi Congress candidate Sanjay Rattan Wins Jaisinghpur (SC) Congress candidate Yadvinder Goma Wins Sullah BJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar Wins Nagrota Congress candidate Raghubir Singh Bali Wins Rohru (SC) Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta Wins

