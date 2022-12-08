live

Himachal Election Result: Congress Wins Jawalamukhi, Nagrota, Rohru; BJP Gets Sullah & Jaswan-Pragpur

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:58 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Himachal Election Result 2022: Counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election is over and results have been declared. While BJP has won in Jaswan-Pragpur and Sullah, Congress has won Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur (SC), Nagrota and Rohru (SC) assembly seats of Himachal. The voting for all 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held in a single-phase manner on November 12. This year, the state witnessed a triangular electoral contest with the BJP, Congress, and AAP making its debut. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8.

Candidates from These Constituencies of Himachal:

Constituency

Winner

Jaswan-PragpurBJP candidate Bikram Singh Wins
JawalamukhiCongress candidate Sanjay Rattan Wins
Jaisinghpur (SC)Congress candidate Yadvinder Goma Wins
SullahBJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar Wins
NagrotaCongress candidate Raghubir Singh Bali Wins
Rohru (SC)Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta Wins

Live Updates

  • 5:53 PM IST

    Updates to this blog has ended

  • 5:52 PM IST

    Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar wins Sullah assembly seat

  • 4:46 PM IST

    Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress candidate Yadvinder Goma Wins in Jaisinghpur

  • 3:13 PM IST

    Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress candidate Sanjay Rattan Wins from Jawalamukhi

  • 3:12 PM IST

    Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP candidate Bikram Singh Wins from Jaswan-Pragpur

  • 2:25 PM IST

    Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta Wins from Rohru (SC) assembly seat

  • 12:40 PM IST

    Himachal Election Result 2022 LIVE: Congress Candidate Raghubir Singh Bali Wins Nagrota

  • 9:01 AM IST

    Rohru Election Result LIVE: Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta takes lead

  • 9:00 AM IST

    Nagrota Election Result LIVE: Congress candidate Raghubir Singh Bali takes lead

  • 8:59 AM IST

    Sullah Election Result LIVE: BJP Candidate Vipin Singh Parmar takes lead

