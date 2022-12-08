Top Recommended Stories
Himachal Election Result: Congress Wins Jawalamukhi, Nagrota, Rohru; BJP Gets Sullah & Jaswan-Pragpur
Himachal Election Result 2022: Full List of Winners from Jaswan-Pragpur, Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur (SC), Sullah, Nagrota, Rohru (SC) assembly seats
Himachal Election Result 2022: Counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election is over and results have been declared. While BJP has won in Jaswan-Pragpur and Sullah, Congress has won Jawalamukhi, Jaisinghpur (SC), Nagrota and Rohru (SC) assembly seats of Himachal. The voting for all 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held in a single-phase manner on November 12. This year, the state witnessed a triangular electoral contest with the BJP, Congress, and AAP making its debut. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8.
Candidates from These Constituencies of Himachal:
Constituency
Winner
|Jaswan-Pragpur
|BJP candidate Bikram Singh Wins
|Jawalamukhi
|Congress candidate Sanjay Rattan Wins
|Jaisinghpur (SC)
|Congress candidate Yadvinder Goma Wins
|Sullah
|BJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar Wins
|Nagrota
|Congress candidate Raghubir Singh Bali Wins
|Rohru (SC)
|Congress candidate Mohan Lal Brakta Wins
