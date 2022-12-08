live

Himachal Pradesh Elections: Congress Bags Doon, Kasauli, Nahan In Its Kitty. BJP Wins Pachhad

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Winners list for Nalagarh, Doon, Kasauli, Pachhad, Nahan.

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:36 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Sankunni K

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP’s Reena Kashyap has won from Pachhad. Counting in Nalagarh, Doon, Kasauli and Nahan constituencies are underway. Independent candidate KL Thakur has won from Nalagarh. Congress’ Ram Kumar has won from Doon, Vinod Sultanpuri has won from Kasauli.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTYNalagarhDoonKasauli (SC)Pachhad (SC)Nahan
CongressHardeep Singh BawaRam KumarVinod SultanpuriDayal PyariAjay Solanki
BJPLakhwinder Singh RanaParamjeet Singh PammiRajiv SaizalReena Kashyap
Dr Rajeev Bindal
AAPDharam PalSwarn Singh SainiHarmel SinghAnkush ChauhanSunil Sharma

Live Updates

  • 5:35 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Congress’ Ajay Solanki has won from Nahan.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Independent candidate KL Thakur has won from Nalagarh. Congress’ Ram Kumar has won from Doon, Vinod Sultanpuri has won from Kasauli.

    CURRENT LEAD

    Nahan: Ajay Solanki (Congress)

  • 1:59 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CURRENT LEADS

    Nalagarh: KL Thakur (IND)

    Doon: Ram Kumar (Congress)

    Kasauli: Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress)

    Nahan: Ajay Solanki (Congress)

  • 12:58 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CURRENT LEADS

    Nalagarh: KL Thakur (IND)

    Doon: Ram Kumar (Congress)

    Kasauli: Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress)

    Nahan: Ajay Solanki (Congress)

  • 12:23 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP’s Reena Kashyap has won from Pachhad.

    CURRENT LEADS

    Nalagarh: KL Thakur (IND)

    Doon: Ram Kumar (Congress)

    Kasauli: Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress)

    Nahan: Ajay Solanki (Congress)

  • 11:35 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CURRENT LEADS

    Nalagarh: KL Thakur (IND)

    Doon: Ram Kumar (Congress)

    Kasauli: Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress)

    Pachhad: Reena Kashyap (BJP)

    Nahan: Ajay Solanki (Congress)

  • 11:14 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CURRENT LEADS

    Nalagarh: Lakhwinder Singh Rana (BJP)

    Doon: Ram Kumar (Congress)

    Kasauli: Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress)

    Pachhad: Reena Kashyap (BJP)

    Nahan: Ajay Solanki (Congress)

  • 11:10 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CURRENT LEADS

    Nalagarh: Lakhwinder Singh Rana (BJP)

    Kasauli: Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress)

    Pachhad: Reena Kashyap (BJP)

    Nahan: Ajay Solanki (Congress)

  • 10:40 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CURRENT LEADS

    Nalagarh: KL Thakur (IND)

    Kasauli: Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress)

    Pachhad: Reena Kashyap (BJP)

    Nahan: Ajay Solanki (Congress)

  • 10:00 AM IST

    Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: CURRENT LEADS

    Nalagarh: KL Thakur (IND)

    Kasauli: Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress)

    Pachhad: Reena Kashyap (BJP)

    Nahan: Ajay Solanki (Congress)

