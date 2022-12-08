live

Himachal Pradesh Elections: Congress Bags Doon, Kasauli, Nahan In Its Kitty. BJP Wins Pachhad

Nalagarh, Doon, Kasauli, Pachhad, Nahan Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP’s Reena Kashyap has won from Pachhad. Counting in Nalagarh, Doon, Kasauli and Nahan constituencies are underway. Independent candidate KL Thakur has won from Nalagarh. Congress’ Ram Kumar has won from Doon, Vinod Sultanpuri has won from Kasauli.

PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST

PARTY Nalagarh Doon Kasauli (SC) Pachhad (SC) Nahan Congress Hardeep Singh Bawa Ram Kumar Vinod Sultanpuri Dayal Pyari Ajay Solanki BJP Lakhwinder Singh Rana Paramjeet Singh Pammi Rajiv Saizal Reena Kashyap Dr Rajeev Bindal AAP Dharam Pal Swarn Singh Saini Harmel Singh Ankush Chauhan Sunil Sharma

