Top Recommended Stories
live
Himachal Pradesh Elections: Congress Bags Doon, Kasauli, Nahan In Its Kitty. BJP Wins Pachhad
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Winners list for Nalagarh, Doon, Kasauli, Pachhad, Nahan.
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: BJP’s Reena Kashyap has won from Pachhad. Counting in Nalagarh, Doon, Kasauli and Nahan constituencies are underway. Independent candidate KL Thakur has won from Nalagarh. Congress’ Ram Kumar has won from Doon, Vinod Sultanpuri has won from Kasauli.
Also Read:
PARTY-WISE CANDIDATE LIST
|PARTY
|Nalagarh
|Doon
|Kasauli (SC)
|Pachhad (SC)
|Nahan
|Congress
|Hardeep Singh Bawa
|Ram Kumar
|Vinod Sultanpuri
|Dayal Pyari
|Ajay Solanki
|BJP
|Lakhwinder Singh Rana
|Paramjeet Singh Pammi
|Rajiv Saizal
|Reena Kashyap
Dr Rajeev Bindal
|AAP
|Dharam Pal
|Swarn Singh Saini
|Harmel Singh
|Ankush Chauhan
|Sunil Sharma
WATCH LIVE:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.