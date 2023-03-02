live
Live Nalchar, Sonamura, Ramchandraghat, Khowai, Asharambari, Khowai, Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar, Teliampura, Krishnapur, Bagma, Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 AM
The counting of votes to the 60 assembly constituencies of Tripura will begin at 8 AM.
Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes to the 60 assembly constituencies of Tripura will begin at 8 AM.
Also Read:
- LIVE| Mandaibazar, Takarjala, Pratapgarh, Badharghat, Kamalasagar Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM
- Live Rongjeng, Williamnagar, Raksamgre, Tikrikilla, Phulbari, Rajabala, Selsella, Dadenggre, North Tura, South Tura, Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 AM
- Live Umsning, Umroi, Mawrengkneng, Pyunthorumkhrah, Mawlai, East Shillong, North Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong, Mylliem Meghalaya Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 AM
|PARTY
|Nalchar (ST)
|Sonamura
|Dhanpur
|Ramchandraghat
|Khowai
|Asharambari
|Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Teliampura Krishnapur Bagma
|Teliampura
|Krishnapur (ST)
|Bagma (ST)
|AITC
|Lutan Das
|Neel Kamal Ghosh
|Habil Miah
Rabi Chowdhury
|BJP
|Kishor Barman
|Debabrata Bhattacharjee
|Pratima Bhoumik
|Prasanta Debbarma
|Subrata Majumdar
|Jayanti Debbarma
|Pinaki Das Chowdhury
|Kalyani Roy
|Bikash Debbarma
Ram Pada Jamatia
|CPIM + INC
|Tapan Das
|Shyamal Chakraborty
|Koushik Chanda
|Ranjit Debbarma
|Nirmal Biswas
|Dilip Debbarma
|Manindra Das
|Ashok Kumar Baidya
|Swasthi Debbarma
Naresh Jamatia
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.