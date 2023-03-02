live

Live Nalchar, Sonamura, Ramchandraghat, Khowai, Asharambari, Khowai, Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar, Teliampura, Krishnapur, Bagma, Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes Begins At 8 AM

The counting of votes to the 60 assembly constituencies of Tripura will begin at 8 AM.

Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes to the 60 assembly constituencies of Tripura will begin at 8 AM.

PARTY Nalchar (ST) Sonamura Dhanpur Ramchandraghat Khowai Asharambari Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Teliampura Krishnapur Bagma Teliampura Krishnapur (ST) Bagma (ST) AITC Lutan Das Neel Kamal Ghosh Habil Miah Rabi Chowdhury BJP Kishor Barman Debabrata Bhattacharjee Pratima Bhoumik Prasanta Debbarma Subrata Majumdar Jayanti Debbarma Pinaki Das Chowdhury Kalyani Roy Bikash Debbarma Ram Pada Jamatia CPIM + INC Tapan Das Shyamal Chakraborty Koushik Chanda Ranjit Debbarma Nirmal Biswas Dilip Debbarma Manindra Das Ashok Kumar Baidya Swasthi Debbarma Naresh Jamatia

