live

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4: Kane Williamson Key To Big Lead

Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score: NZ Lead By 2 Runs, Williamson is batting on 105 runs

Updated: December 29, 2022 11:18 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Pak vs NZ, Pak vs NZ squads, Pak vs NZ schedule, Pak vs NZ live score, Pak vs NZ live score updates, Pak vs NZ live online score, Pak vs NZ live score streaming, Pak vs NZ playing XI, Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs New Zealand live score, Pakistan vs New Zealand live updates, Pakistan vs New Zealand schedule, Pakistan vs New Zealand timing, Pakistan vs New Zealand live online score, Pakistan vs New Zealand live streaming details, Cricket News
Highlights | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2: Latham, Conway Put NZ In Command At End Of Day 2

LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score

Karachi, Dec 29: New Zealand was leading by 2 runs at the end of day 3. Kane Williamson is batting on 105 runs and would be the key to a big lead. New Zealand has lost 6 wickets and Babar Azam would try to get the remaining 4 wickets as quickly as possible and Kane Williamson would be the biggest roadblock to that.

Also Read:

PAK vs NZ Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner

Live Updates

  • 11:18 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: NOT OUT!! Kane Williamson survives! Umpire gives LBW out to Kane but he goes up straight away and the ball was pitching outside leg. NZ 462/6 in 148.2 overs

  • 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Just 1 from the over. NZ lead by 9 runs. PAK brings Nauman Ali into the attack now. NZ 457/6 in 147 overs

  • 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: MAIDEN! from Abrar Ahmed. NZ lead by 13 runs. NZ 451/6 in 144 overs

  • 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: 450!! comes up for NZ. Lead goes up to 12 NZ 450/6 in 141 overs

  • 10:42 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Just 1 from the over. First run from the first three overs of day 4. NZ 441/6 in 129 overs

  • 10:36 AM IST

  • 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: MAIDEN! from Mohammad Wasim. No runs from the first over of the day. NZ 440/6 in 137 overs

  • 10:33 AM IST

  • 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2 Score: Welcome to our LIVE BLOG of PAK vs NZ 1st Test Day 4. Follow for live updates

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 29, 2022 11:18 AM IST

Updated Date: December 29, 2022 11:18 AM IST