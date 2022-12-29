Top Recommended Stories
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4: Kane Williamson Key To Big Lead
Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score: NZ Lead By 2 Runs, Williamson is batting on 105 runs
LIVE | Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Score
Karachi, Dec 29: New Zealand was leading by 2 runs at the end of day 3. Kane Williamson is batting on 105 runs and would be the key to a big lead. New Zealand has lost 6 wickets and Babar Azam would try to get the remaining 4 wickets as quickly as possible and Kane Williamson would be the biggest roadblock to that.
PAK vs NZ Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sajid Khan, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shan Masood
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, Blair Tickner
