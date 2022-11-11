LIVE Puducherry Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Holiday Announced

Puducherry Rains: For the unversed, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the weather system is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry which may cause heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Puducherry Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Severe Waterlogging, Holiday Announced

Puducherry: Severe waterlogging was reported across many locations as heavy rain pounded the Puducherry region since Thursday night. The administration has also declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Puducherry today, in the wake of a downpour. For the unversed, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said that the weather system is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry which may cause heavy to very heavy rainfall. Following this, the district administration in Puducherry has reportedly requisitioned the assistance of NDRF to station a team to help in rescue and relief operations in the eventuality of any damage in case of further rain.

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy announces a holiday today for all schools & colleges there, in view of heavy rains. — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022

Besides, the IMD had also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls in some parts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram districts.

There is prediction of isolated heavy to extremely heavy rains likely over The Nilgiris, Dindigul, and Theni districts of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over western districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till Sunday.

The Met Department has also predicted light to moderate rain in most places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday in most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Load More